Shrewsbury v Peterborough: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-ups

They might have taken on Notts County in cup action on Tuesday night but their bread and butter - League One action - returns to Shropshire with the visit of Peterborough.

Paul Hurst made three changes on Tuesday night with Morgan Feeney, Josh Kayode and Harrison Biggins coming into the starting XI so what will he do on Saturday?

4-1-4-1

Toby Savin

There were a few scary moments, and a few good saves, but Savin is clearly the number one and will play.

Luca Hoole

Made one unbelievable challenge on Tuesday night and is always looking to get forward. Looks to be a regular at right-back.

Toto Nsiala