Peterborough chairman makes Shrewsbury Town future prediction

Posh and Salop are set to meet this weekend as both sides look to bounce back from opening-day League One defeats.

And speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, the posh owner was asked for his opinions on Shrewsbury, and he spoke highly of chairman Roland Wycherley for the job he has done in Shropshire for almost 30 years.

“It was really funny because when I first bought Posh, Shrewsbury moved into a new stadium,” MacAnthony said.

“I remember they spent £14 million on it or whatever it was and it was this awesome stadium. I remember being sat up in their box, they have the director seats up in these boxes, and it is Roland (Wycherley) who owns and runs Shrewsbury. I have always found them a really well-run club with good people.

“I would hate for that to be another one that falls into other ownership because Roland has been around longer than me. They have always done well. I think you have to be careful what you wish for.

“They pay their bills, they are a well-run football club, they own their own stadium, and they have not got debts hanging around left right and centre.

“A few years ago they were competing, and Paul Hurst got them close and that is sometimes the way it is. It is tough owning football clubs.

“I would love someone to do a bit of a data dump on where do I sit in the 72 clubs as one of the owners. I am in the top 10 for longest owners because Roland has got to be up at the top.

“When I look through it I must be in the top 15 because I have done 19 years now I think at Peterborough. Change in ownership is stark, but Roland is probably top of that list I cannot think of many other clubs in the 72 in the EFL that have been around longer ownership-wise than him.”

Peterborough have had a great deal of success in recent times. They won the EFL Trophy, have spent time in the Championship and finished in the play-off places in the last two seasons.

MacAnthony, who also works on TalkSPORT on their mid-morning show with Jim White and Simon Jordan, says that if Wycherley wanted to sell there would be a long list wanting to acquire the club.

“I have nothing bad to say,” he continued. “I have always found dealing with Roland and doing transfers and business over the years has never been a problem, never a mean word, because you can have scraps and rows with clubs. I have always found them to a be a well-run football club and a good EFL club.

“But I do know this, if they did want to sell and Roland wanted to sell, they’d have a long list because everyone wants to buy an EFL club. He would have no problem selling it, but if he loves owning a club, like I do, then maybe he is not in a hurry to sell. He doesn’t need the money, he is a custodian, he has been there a long time, he is part of the EFL furniture. Maybe he wants to go forever and give it to his kid. I don’t know.”