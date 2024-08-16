Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury will act in their best interests

Salop produced a stunning comeback on Tuesday night which saw them come from two goals down at half-time to League Two Notts County to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

That was on the back of a tricky opening weekend for Hurst's men who lost their opening League game at the Lamex Stadium.

Shrews are still looking to add to their squad this summer, and as ever with players coming in it might limit the game time of those who are already in Shropshire.

"Ultimately, if people don't want to be here in the end, we will try and facilitate that - but what we cannot do is just let everyone go and not have a squad," Hurst said.