Shrewsbury debrief: Front-foot approach was the way to go

Ultimately Town progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating their League Two opponents 4-3 on penalties.

The 90-minute match was just as enthralling as that finishing 3-3, but that only tells part of the story of what unfolded on a wet evening in Shropshire.

The first half was not good. Town were well off the pace and they were ruthlessly punished by their visitors to trail 2-0 at the break.

Conor Grant with the first as he headed home from close range, and Sam Austin with the second.