Shrews Views S4 E2: From a rugby match to penalty drama!

The boys reflect on a terrible opener at Stevenage - but look back on an eventful six goal thriller and spot kick drama at the Croud Meadow in the EFL.

Ollie also provides an update on the transfer window situation at Salop - they look at bright sparks from the opening two games, while also looking to Peterborough.

Oh yes, and they also analyse Ollie's batting display for Shropshire in their win over Wales.