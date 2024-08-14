Jonny Drury's Shrewsbury EFL Cup ratings: Two 8s in Salop comeback
Jonny Drury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their comeback and penalty shoot-out win in the EFL Cup against Notts County.
Toby Savin 7
The Salop keeper produced two big saves, one late in the game to take the game to spot kicks. Then got down to deny Edwards from the spot.
Luca Hoole 6
Looked good going forward for Salop, especially in the second half. Also produced a superb last ditch tackle to prevent Salop from falling further behind in the first.
Mal Benning 7
The full back got caught ball watching for the first goal as County ripped Salop open. Was a good outlet in the second half and provided ammunition from the left. Lashed home a superb winning spot kick.
Morgan Feeney 7
Endured a difficult first half with County twice carving the home side out - but in the second had a stormer. A big last ditch tackle was followed by a goal saving block.