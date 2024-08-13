Ollie Westbury & Jonny Drury analyse Shrewsbury Town's comeback and penalty drama
Jonny Drury is joined by Ollie Westbury to analyse Salop's penalty shoot-out victory over Notts County.
By Jonny Drury
Salop found themselves two down before a superb second half comeback with a goal from Josh Kayode and a brace from Jordan Shipley putting them ahead.
County scored again to force spot kicks - with Toby Savin saving one penalty and Mal Benning lashing home the winning spot kick.