'Mixed emotions' for Paul Hurst after Shrewsbury EFL Cup drama

Town went through on the night after the clash ended 3-3 after 90 minutes only for them to win 4-3 in the end in a penalty shootout.

Salop were two goals down at the break and booed off by the home support only for Josh Kayode's first goal for the club and two-headed goals from Jordan Shipley to complete a turnaround.

Alassana Jatta headed home from a set piece to take it penalties which Town eventually won to progress to the second round.

"I am not sure excitement is the first word that springs to mind for myself," Hurst said about the game.

"We want entertainment and we want goals but it is far easier to go through that, in some ways, as a fan.

"There are a lot of mixed emotions on the evening for everyone, because of the way we found ourselves behind in that first half.

"Second half, they joy, and then disappointment and then in the end, joy because we have got through on penalties and can look forward to the draw and who we have next."

And Hurst explained what his players did differently after the break that led to their improved performance on the pitch.

"Started running around more, getting closer to people, being braver and getting up the pitch. We know how they want to play and how we want to try and press but we dropped too deep at times and we allowed them time to play.

"And when they went longer, we know that McGoldrick is a really good player but we just allowed him to bring the ball down.

"That cannot be right, if we have got a good press on and it goes back to the keeper we should be at least competing with that.

"He is a top player but at the same time I don't think he is going to run away from us over the top and yet we still dropped off as though we were worried about that.

"We needed to be further up the pitch and also we needed to be better on the ball.

"I thought we actually started OK and we looked like we would get on the scoresheet, and then we give them a lift up with a poor goal from our point of view and then we left ourselves open a couple of times by being sloppy first and foremost on the ball and they grew in confidence."