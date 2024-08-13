EFL Cup: Shrewsbury 3 Notts County 3 (4-3 on pens): Salop complete superb second half comeback

The game finished 3-3 in normal time as Paul Hurst's team overcame a two-goal deficit after they were booed off at half-time.

The League Two outfit took the lead inside three minutes when Conor Grant headed home from close range.

David McGoldrick latched onto a through ball. He made it to the byline and crossed deep to the back post where Jodi Jones was there to guide it across goal for Grant to finish.

Toby Savin of Shrewsbury Town makes a save during the penalty shoot out (AMA)

Paul Hurst, who had handed Harrison Biggins, Josh Kayode and Morgan Feeney their first starts of the season, was hoping his side could bounce back after the defeat at Stevenage on Saturday.

Toto Nsiala should have pulled Town level, but he missed from six yards out after Tommi O'Reilly had beaten his man and fizzed in a wonderful cross.

Town were made to pay for that when their League Two opponents doubled their advantage this time through Sam Austin.

The 36-year-old McGoldrick again provided as he squared it to Austin who slid across the turf to turn it home.

The visitors looked calm and composed on the ball, and despite Biggins seeing an effort blocked in the six-yard box, they were good value for their lead at the break.

Town were much improved after the break, and Kayode hit the bar after Carl Winchester stood up a cross.

He did not have to wait much longer for his first goal in blue and amber as he took full advantage of a mistake from Curtis Edwards.

He gave the ball away, and Kayode went around Sam Slocombe to get one back.

Three minutes later, Salop were level. The experienced Jordan Shipley on the scoresheet this time.

Tommi O'Reilly whipped in a wonderful cross from the right, and Shipley got their ahead of the goalkeeper to turn it into an empty net.

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Shrews took the lead for the first time in the game as Shipley got his second of the evening.

Jordan Rossiter this time the creator, as his left-footed cross was perfect for Shipley to nod across Slocombe and into the far corner.

Mal Benning of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring the winning penalty (AMA)

Hurst would have thought his side would have done enough to earn their place in the next round, but they were then pulled back by Alassana Jatta's header, which sent the game to penalties.

Town were excellent from the spot with Shipley, Tom Bloxham, Mal Benning and George Lloyd all finding the back of the net to give them a 4-3 victory - while keeper Toby Savin made a key save to deny Curtis Edwards.

Subs

Shrewsbury: Savin, Hoole, Feeney, Nsiala, Benning, Rossiter, Winchester, Biggins, O'Reilly (Bloxham 84), Shipley, Kayode (Lloyd 73).

Subs: Young, Lloyd, Perry, Pierre, Bloxham, Marquis.

Notts County: Slocombe, Bedeau, Hinchy (Scott 63), Austin, Jones (Crowley 63), Grant (Jatta 73), McGoldrick, Edwards, Chicksen (Platt 63), Cundy (Cisse 86), Macari.

Subs: Stone, Platt, Crowley, Scott, Jatta, Reynolds, Cisse.