Paul Hurst makes vow after opening day disappointment for Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town will continue to improve with the battles and challenges ahead, according to head coach Paul Hurst.
Salop fell to an opening day defeat to begin their League One campaign on Saturday as they were beaten by Stevenage in a brutal game in Hertfordshire.
Town competed well against their physical opponents without creating an abundance of clear-cut chances.
But Elliott List’s 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between to two sides in the end. Hurst says it is a long season and his side will make progress.
He said: “I watched some of the games before us on Saturday, and you hear someone say ‘It is not a great start’.
“We would have all preferred to have won or take a point, which I think we probably warranted overall.