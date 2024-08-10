REPORT – Stevenage 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst handed six debutants their first starts in blue and amber since joining Salop in the summer.

Tom Bloxham, playing on the right wing, had a great chance to give Shrewsbury the lead with the game's first opportunity.

He was played in by John Marquis after the striker held off two defenders and played a ball inside the Stevenage full-back.

But he was denied by a combination of Murphy Cooper in goal and defender Dan Sweeney on the line.

Just like this fixture last season the ball spent a lot of time in the air, and the hosts struggled to get on top of Hurst's side.

They had a spell just before the break where Elliott List forced Town keeper Toby Savin into a good save. The ball had come through a crowd of bodies and List poked it goalwards only for the Shrews number one to deny him with his legs.

Town had another sight at goal just after the break when Mal Benning sliced an effort into the crowd. It was wonderful skill from Tommi O'Reilly who had put it on a plate for the Salop left-back.

The hosts took the lead though when List cut inside on his right foot and smashed it across the face of goal - it was a powerful strike and Savin had no chance.

The home side looked more likely to add to their lead than Town did getting back into the game and they should have done so from the penalty spot.

Pierre guilty of giving a foul away in the box but Dan Kemp put the penalty wide.

The Town head coach went to his bench to try and find an equaliser bringing on Josh Kayode, George Lloyd and Harrison Biggins.

But, aside from a Benning shot from outside the box, they failed to create a meaningful chance and they now move onto Tuesday night in the cup against Notts County.

Shrewsbury: Savin, Hoole, Pierre, Nsiala, Benning, Winchester, Rossiter (Biggins 65), O'Reilly, Bloxham (Kayode 65), Shipley, Marquis (Marquis 85).

Subs: Young, Feeney, Biggins, Lloyd, Kayode, Perry.

Stevenage: Cooper, James-Wildin, Piergianni, Sweeney, Kemp, Simpson (Appere 74), Freestone, List (Freeman 79), White (B Thompson 88), Phillips, L Thompson (N Thompson 74).

Subs: Woodford, N Thompson, Freeman, Appere, Roberts, Smith, B Thompson.

Subs: Woodford, N Thompson, Freeman, Appere, Roberts, Smith, B Thompson.