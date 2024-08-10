Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury defeat was more rugby than football

Town were beaten 1-0 at the Lamex Stadium on the opening day of the League One season after Elliott List's low strike ensured all three points for Alex Revell's side.

Similar to Shrews' fixtures against Boro last season, the game was a physical encounter, with the ball spending more time out of play than it did in it.

And the Town head coach felt his side coped well with that side of the game, but was disappointed with the way they conceded.

"I thought, just in general, it was a scrappy game," Hurst said. "It resembled more of a rugby game at times.

"It amazes me how many wrestles, pulls of shirts and blocks that the referee doesn't spot.