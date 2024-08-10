George Nurse's Shrewsbury plan outlined

It has been a frustrating period for the former Bristol City left-back who has spent most of his time in the treatment room after suffering back-to-back ACL injuries.

However, after almost two years out of competitive action, he is nearing his league and cup return and has featured in Town's pre-season fixtures this summer.

But Nurse may have to wait for that opportunity as he is currently recovering from a quad injury.

"He was back out there training on Thursday," the Town head coach Hurst said. "But he is still feeling it a little bit - it is his quad.