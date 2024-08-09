Stevenage vs Shrewsbury - Match preview

weekend.

Salop are about to embark on their 10th successive season in League One and that begins with a trip to Stevenage tomorrow evening.

Eight senior first-team players were released from their contracts at the Croud Meadow at the end of last season, while Marko Marosi, Chey Dunkley and Dan Udoh all turned down the opportunity to stay in Shropshire.

With time still left in the transfer window, 11 players have come through the door at this stage, with more additions expected before the transfer window slams shut as the rebuild nears its conclusion.

In pre-season, the signs have been generally positive. There has been a conscious effort to play more attacking football, and some of the signings Hurst has brought in have already caught the eye.