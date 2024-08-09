Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Stevenage

Shrews: 4-2-3-1

Toby Savin

The keeper has been brought in to be number one, I am excited to see what he can do at Salop starting with the trip to the Lamex. Stevenage are bound to bombard the box.

Luca Hoole

Another new signing, he has impressed in pre-season and with him being the only genuine right-back in the squad he will play.

Toto Nsiala

There are options at centre-back. It may be a touch early for Josh Feeney, so I would back Nsiala, who is clearly well-liked by Paul Hurst, to get the nod over Aaron Pierre.

Morgan Feeney