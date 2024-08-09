Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Stevenage
It is the first game of the season as Shrewsbury Town take on Stevenage today, and Ollie Westbury has given his predicted starting lineup.
Shrews: 4-2-3-1
Toby Savin
The keeper has been brought in to be number one, I am excited to see what he can do at Salop starting with the trip to the Lamex. Stevenage are bound to bombard the box.
Luca Hoole
Another new signing, he has impressed in pre-season and with him being the only genuine right-back in the squad he will play.
Toto Nsiala
There are options at centre-back. It may be a touch early for Josh Feeney, so I would back Nsiala, who is clearly well-liked by Paul Hurst, to get the nod over Aaron Pierre.
Morgan Feeney