Aston Villa loanee making smooth Shrewsbury transition
New signing Josh Feeney says familiar faces at Shrewsbury Town are helping him settle into life in Shropshire.
Feeney joined Town from Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday, becoming Paul Hurst’s third temporary addition of the close season.
Town begin their League One campaign on Saturday with a trip to Stevenage with the 19-year-old looking to make an impact.
The centre-back is the second loan signing to join Town from Aston Villa this summer after Tommi O’Reilly arrived earlier in the window – he has already made an impression on the Town fans.
And the pair, who spent time in Spain at Real Union on loan together earlier this summer, have a tight relationship.
And that, as well as knowing a few other of the Town players from his time with Fleetwood, has helped him settle into his new club.