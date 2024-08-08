Aston Villa loanee making smooth Shrewsbury transition

Feeney joined Town from Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday, becoming Paul Hurst’s third temporary addition of the close season.

Town begin their League One campaign on Saturday with a trip to Stevenage with the 19-year-old looking to make an impact.

The centre-back is the second loan signing to join Town from Aston Villa this summer after Tommi O’Reilly arrived earlier in the window – he has already made an impression on the Town fans.

And the pair, who spent time in Spain at Real Union on loan together earlier this summer, have a tight relationship.

And that, as well as knowing a few other of the Town players from his time with Fleetwood, has helped him settle into his new club.