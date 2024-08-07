Dave Edwards: Forget Oldham, Shrewsbury are shaping up quite well

The players have had a lot of minutes in pre-season. There have been a lot of changes to the squad, and I think it has been a really positive pre-season with regards to performances and building up the workload.

One of the worst things that happens as a player is when you get to that last pre-season friendly you want to play well, but not getting injured ahead of the new season is always at the back of your mind.

I felt that was the case for Town against Oldham. I do not think Town were completely at it. Maybe they were just protecting themselves a little, and on the back of that, Oldham got in front of them early on in terms of winning second balls and being first to things.

It was not a bad performance, they just were not as good as they have been in recent weeks. Most importantly, they have players who remain healthy.

Although it is not the biggest squad, if you had offered me these players at the end of last season, I would have snapped your hand off.