New boy John Marquis makes Shrewsbury Town goal vow

The experienced goalscorer, 32, checked in at Croud Meadow this summer with an impressive record of 160 career goals and is not ready to let go of the feeling of finding the net.

Paul Hurst’s men rounded off their pre-season campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Micky Mellon’s Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on Saturday.

Town head to Stevenage for the big League One kick off in five days and Marquis, who was released by Bristol Rovers in the summer and penned a two-year Town deal, is determined to make his mark.

The striker said: “As someone who’s always scored goals it’s the bread and butter, it’s what you love doing. It’s why growing up I wanted to be a striker, I love the feeling of scoring goals.

“I’ve got about 160 and there’s plenty left in me, I’m looking forward to scoring hopefully some more this season.”

The former Doncaster and Portsmouth frontman added: “After speaking to the manager it was very clear about what the club was doing and where it wanted to be and I’m pretty much aligned with that.

“I haven’t played as much football as I’d have liked over the last two years and I know I’ve still got a hell of a lot to give, the manager believes in me and that was the main thing.

“It’s down to me to put in the performances and work hard at the training ground to be in his thoughts for the start of the season.”

Marquis enjoyed two 20-plus league goal returns with Doncaster and also bagged 16 in a single season for Portsmouth a few years ago.

On Saturday at Oldham, where the National League hosts edged Town’s final warm-up preparations, the visitors were able to field another of the summer’s forward recruits for the first time.

Powerful loan frontman Josh Kayode, 24, checked in from Rotherham and had been managed until a run out for the final 20 minutes at Boundary Park, where he replaced Marquis.

Boss Hurst provided an update on absent left-back George Nurse, who missed out again with an unspecific knock, claimed to be minor, with the head coach hopeful Nurse can return to training this week.

“It’s just the same injury, nothing’s changed, it’s probably just taking a little bit longer and he’s still just conscious of it,” Hurst said.

“We’re certainly not going to push him an risk injuring it worse than it is and then have him potentially out for longer when he’s missed so much football. We need to be careful, it shouldn’t be too much longer.

“I’m conscious I’ve said that but it hasn’t been too long. I’m hopeful that at some point this week he’ll be back out on the training pitch.”