Shrewsbury Town want two more additions before season kick off

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Head coach Paul Hurst has been busy in the transfer window with 10 new recruits to this point with a month of the summer market remaining.

But his rebuild started with the squad at threadbare status following numerous exits at the end of last season and the Town boss still wants to bolster his ranks significantly.

Town's pre-season has brought some positive displays against Leicester and Derby but a draw at neighbours AFC Telford highlighted a need for more squad depth. Hurst's men face-off with Micky Mellon's Oldham in today's final friendly before league action kicks off.

"It would be a hope, we're definitely trying, but if it doesn't happen it doesn't happen, we are trying," Hurst said of the recruitment drive.

"I don't think the squad would be complete by the first game at Stevenage, would be my guess, but it'd be nice if we can get one or two, is my hope.

"I'm not going to just settle for getting a body just to say we've signed one or two, it'd have to be the ones we're looking for."

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter this week brought summer additions up to double figures after a successful trial. The midfielder, 27, followed goalkeeper Joe Young and striker Josh Kayode through the door last weekend.

Kayode and Villa youngster Tommi O'Reilly are the two new loan recruits so far, with eight permanent additions.

Powerful frontman Kayode, who has made the switch from parent club Rotherham, did not feature against the Rams or Bucks as Town "manage" his fitness, according to Hurst, but he could taste a first run-out at Oldham's Boundary Park today.

"Possibly, he did some training on Monday, so we're hopeful, but we've got to manage him," added Hurst.

"We have to look at some players with perhaps not the best injury record, sometimes misfortune, sometimes training, but I know Josh, out of his own expense, he's tried to make sure he's in the best condition he can be.

"He could be a real handful, but at the minute it's a could, but it's very early days and we're hoping he can be."