Oldham 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Salop beaten in final pre-season outing

Paul Hurst has so far been pleased by what he has seen in pre-season - with Salop putting in impressive displays against Premier League Leicester and Championship new boys Derby County.

In their final pre-season outing, they travelled to take on the Latics, managed by former Salop boss Micky Mellon.

And it was the ex-Shrews chief's side who came out on top - with Mike Fondop netting the only goal of the game in the first half.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Charlie Raglan of Oldham Athletic (AMA)

Town thought they had got their noses in front after 20 minutes, as John Marquis turned home the re-bound after Jordan Shipley had an effort from range parried out.

However, the Salop new boy was denied a goal as the offside flag was raised.

Then it was the hosts who went ahead, as a ball was cleared off the line by Morgan Feeney, but only as far as Fondop who fired home.

Oldham then had appeals for a penalty waved away - before Tom Bloxham turned a Shipley cross over from close range.

Tommi O'Reilly then had an effort from range tipped away, before spurning a big chance early in the second period.

Harrison Biggins of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Gardner of Oldham Athletic (AMA)

Both sides went close before Salop almost conceded a second just five minutes from time, as Alex Reid's header was kept out by a superb Toby Savin save.

Oldham: Hudson, Ogle (Sutton 84), Hobson, Monthe, Charsley (Trialist 70), Fondop (Reid 70), Conlon (Doro 83), Raglan, Uchegbulam (Kitching 46), Gardner (Lundstram 66), Hammond.

Subs: Trialist, Hogan, Moore.

Shrewsbury: Savin, Hoole, Feeney (Pierre 46), Nsiala, Benning, Winchester (Trialist B 78), Rossiter (Perry 78), Bloxham (Biggins 46), O’Reilly, Shipley (Lloyd 78), Marquis (Kayode 68).

Subs not used: Young, Trialist A.