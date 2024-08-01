New Shrewsbury Town forward outlines loan spell goals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 24-year-old penned a season long loan deal at Salop last month - having come through the ranks at Rotherham United.

He has been sent out on loan a number of times during his career - and will now link up with Salop for the rest of the campaign.

Kayode has insisted he hopes to bring 'a bit of everything' to Salop - while hitting form that could see him gain full international honours for the Republic of Ireland, having already been capped 13 times at under 21 level.

Speaking for the first time since joining the club, he said: "The gaffer has known me a very long time, and he is mates with my old management at Rotherham so I am sure they put a good word in.

"He knows what I am about and wants me to work hard and get goals.

"I think I bring a bit of everything to the game. I am a runner in behind, I can bring a physical presence and bring others in to play.

"I just want to be a nuisance and a menace up top."

And on his goal of achieving full international honours, he added: "That is why I am here with Shrewsbury. It is a good team going in the right direction.

"I want to be part of it all and working together that goal could be reached."

Kayode, who has suffered spells out with injury through his career, has already been sent out on loan six times during his career.

And he believes those experiences have helped him develop as a player.

He added: "It is very important, it showed me a different side to the game.

"When you grow up playing under 18s football or ressy games, there is no real bite to it. It is for three points but it doesn't really mean a lot.

"Going on loan made me realise people are playing for their livelihoods, and you learn that really quickly.

"Most of my loans have helped me with that and made me understand what it is like to play men's football."