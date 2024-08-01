Formation tweaks and a favourite returns: Shrewsbury talking points as season edges closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Right-back Luca Hoole's first-half opening goal looked like being the difference between the sides until the Bucks' Remi Walker popped up with a deserved stoppage-time equaliser.

We assess some of the Town talking points after Paul Hurst's side played a penultimate pre-season fixture.

Bright but wasteful

One of Hurst's summer recruits, former Bristol Rovers full-back Hoole, handed Town a deserved lead midway through the first half with a crisp first-time finish from a left-sided cross.

Jordan Shipley delivered it from the flank after approach play from left-back Mal Benning. Most of what Shrewsbury did well came from that side of the field as the two buzzed about creatively.

Shrewsbury created no shortage of decent openings but were wasteful in front of goal. The visitors should have added at least a couple more goals to their tally in their bright first half to put the result beyond doubt as Telford chased shadows. Salop paid the price late on.