Midfielder Carl Winchester set for lead Shrewsbury Town role

Former Sunderland and Forest Green midfielder Winchester, 31, has had the armband during pre-season under head coach Hurst.

There will be a reshuffle in Town’s captaincy ranks after Chey Dunkley’s departure this summer at the end of his deal. Marko Marosi and Elliott Bennett, other leading figures, have also left.

Northern Irishman Winchester has been a regular in his two years at Croud Meadow – one on loan and one as a permanent squad member – and has clocked up almost 500 senior career appearances.

“Yes he will, that’s not really been a confirmed decision yet,” Hurst said when asked about Winchester taking on the club’s honour.

Hurst added he was nonplussed about having to name a new captain following change this summer. The head coach, in his first summer since returning to the club, said the decision about a club captain is not set in stone, but Winchester is the prime candidate.

“I read online a big fuss about how we’ve lost two captains and the team’s on a third captain, I’m not really bothered about that,” he said.

“He’s got the respect of the players anyway. Perhaps there’s a couple of candidates. The squad isn’t in place yet. If we sign someone who’s been captain of every club he’s been at and he’s got that standing then that person would be.

“But at the minute I’m certainly more than happy with Carl. He’s been excellent in pre-season.

“My honest view is he’s upped his levels since last season. He did well for us but I think he’s showing even more in my opinion. He took a bit of a knock on Saturday so we took him off to not overdo it.”