'Mistakes were made': Shrewsbury Town director of football addresses fan criticism

Moore arrived at the Croud Meadow as the club's first ever director of football last summer during a period of change for Salop.

Steve Cotterill departed as Moore arrived in Shropshire, before Matt Taylor was brought in along with a number of new players.

Taylor was sacked in early 2024 after a poor run of results - with fan favourite Paul Hurst returning to steer Salop towards League One safety.

During his first year at the club, Moore has received criticism from sections of the Salop fan base for some of the recruitment decisions that have been made.

Moore addressed judgement and criticism from the supporters during an appearance on the In The Stiffs podcast this week - and admitted mistakes had been made during his first season at the club.

However, Moore urged supporters to look at the success he achieved over a long period at his previous club Cheltenham Town, where the club won promotion to League One, reached the FA Cup fourth round, and made £1.5m in transfer fees.

He also insisted it is going to take a longer than a year to achieve similar success at the Croud Meadow.

He said: "Mistakes were made last year, 100 per cent, I'll never shy away from that.

"100 per cent mistakes were made but I am big enough, old enough and ugly enough to admit and we all need to learn from mistakes.

"I would say at this moment in time if you sat in a bar with Shrewsbury fans, some would say we don't want a director of football and if we do, we don't want Micky.

"Some will say they are unsure. Some will say, he's had two transfer windows in a difficult time, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

"When I went to Cheltenham some fans said they didn't want it.

"When you make a signing the fans we will make a judgement on what the player has done at their previous club, or if they've never heard of them they'll say lets see what he's like.

"People have judged me rightly or wrong, but if you look at what I've done at my previous job it is nothing but success.

"Now I'm not brilliant, far from it but people are quick to judge me and have expected some success.

"I have said before it is not where you are at the start, but when you leave.

"When Steve (Cotterill) came in they were battling relegation, it took three years and six or seven windows to get to 12th, so it is not going to happen overnight.

"It takes time. I know some people have made their mind up, but I've been through it already at Cheltenham.

"Where I do find it hard is that people have made judgement without knowing me and made a judgement on seven or eight months of work, rather than looking at the last few years.

"Ultimately everyone will judge me on what they want to judge me on."

Moore discussed a number of topics during his wide ranging interview, including the sacking of Taylor, the re-appointment of Hurst and the current transfer window.

He also touched Salop's budget for the new season and how it ranks against other sides in League One, while addressing what success will look like for Salop ahead of the current campaign.

And Moore insists the first target is for Salop to retain their League One status.

He said: "In the last few years there hasn't been massive gaps in the league since Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland were in it.

"For a few years it was quite close, but now it is back to another level.

"Birmingham will have the biggest budget in the history of League One, that is a fact.

"Huddersfield and Rotherham are big clubs, then you've got Mansfield, Stockport and Wrexham who will be among the top sides.

"There are around 12, 13, 14 teams who will have double and triple our budget, and then clubs who have a budget five or six times bigger than ours.

"We will be down there without a shadow of a doubt, there is no point lying about it.

"I mean, at this moment in time we are the longest serving in League One and you could see that in a good or a bad way, whatever side of the fence you want to sit on.

"It is brilliant every year if you can maintain your League One status, that is the first target.

"Some might look at that as a negative comment and take it in a negative or a positive way."