Micky Moore on Shrewsbury loan targets with central defender lined-up

Salop have so far brought in nine new players during the transfer window - following a raft of exits earlier in the summer.

Eight first team players were released at the end of last season, while senior players Dan Udoh, Marko Marosi and Chey Dunkley have all departed following their end of their contracts.

Of the nine players brought in so far this summer, two are loanees in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Tommi O'Reilly and Rotherham striker Josh Kayode.

Moore has been speaking at length about his time at Salop during an interview with the In the Stiffs podcast, and on the latest episode he discussed the current summer recruitment.

He revealed that Salop had been monitoring O'Reilly during former manager Matt Taylor's time in charge, and he was due to sign the youngster in January before he was sent out on loan to Spain.

Moore also stated that Salop are looking to bring in two or three more loanees and explained a deal has been lined up for a centre half - but Euro 2024 has led to a waiting game when it comes to some loan additions.

He said: "Everybody talks about what we need and are up in arms that we have not signed enough players and I understand it.

"At the moment we need to try and get more first team players, and there will be some development players in there.

"We are going to have to do that to have a squad.

"We need to try and use the loan market, so we have done that with Tommi (O'Reilly).

"We'll probably do two or three more. I'm not sure if we will take up the full five loans, we will see.

"We will try and keep one spare for later on, just incase something happens in the last week. Something always pops up.

"We know who they are, we are just in this waiting game.

"We have identified them, it just takes time.

"The Euros has a knock on affect. We have already agreed a centre half but the one we are after, he can't come out of the building because the centre half they have got played at the Euros.

"So he has gone on holiday, so the other centre half needs to go on tour."

Moore talked at length about his time at the Croud Meadow and the recruitment decisions during his first two transfers at the club, after becoming Salop's first director of football last summer.

He discussed last summer's transfer business and admitted that a number of Salop's loans last season just didn't work.

A number of loan players arrived at the Croud Meadow last summer but were hampered by injuries with a number returning prematurely to their parent clubs.

He explained: "The loans didn't work and we have to take ownership of that.

"Elliott Thrope had played for Matty (Taylor) at Spurs and Kieran Phillips at Walsall and had done well for him.

"Overall they were collective decisions.

"We bought in Nohan Kennah, who had played for England under 17s and won the Euros so he was no dummy, but it was still learning.

"George Nurse did his ACL again which was an unbelievable blow so we needed a left back and went and got Mal Benning.

"Jordan Shipley got injured and was out for three months so we needed another left wing back and got Brandon Fleming from Hull.

"And we also got Ryan Finnigan who was really good.

"Elliott did his back, Phillips had an operation, Brandon went into a tackle and was out for three months, and Finnigan went over on his ankle and needed an operation, and then Blackpool paid money for him in January.

"You need time and luck with loan players but collectively the loans didn't work out and we have to take ownership of that."