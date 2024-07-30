Former favourite Jon Nolan makes Shrewsbury Town friendly return as trialist

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nolan, 32, was one of the stars of Town's class of 2017/18 under boss Hurst who miraculously charged to a Wembley double but were beaten on both occasions, latterly in the League One play-off final by Rotherham.

He scored 10 goals in 55 games from midfield from Shrewsbury.

Creative midfielder Nolan spent just the single campaign at Salop before he departed with boss Hurst, assistant Chris Doig and physio Chris Skitt, as well as team-mate defender Toto Nsiala – who himself re-signed in Shropshire this summer – to Ipswich.

The midfielder has been on trial with Shrewsbury this summer as he attempts to build up and prove his fitness to his former boss in a bid to earn a deal either at Croud Meadow or elsewhere.

Nolan's career has struggled to continue in an upward trajectory since he departed Salop for the Tractor Boys, where the Liverpudlian spent four years from 2018. Injuries have stunted the midfielder's progress since.

The diminutive midfielder scored 10 times in 70 games for Ipswich, most of which was spent in League One alongside Shrewsbury.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent in the winter window of 2022 and Nolan joined League Two side Bristol Rovers shortly after but made just a solitary appearance.

He spent the 2023/24 in non-league with ambitious Macclesfield, of the Northern Premier League, the third tier of non-league.

Nolan and Town could not prevent the Bucks, who came on strong late on in the friendly, for snatching a deserved equaliser two minutes into stoppage time with a fine low angled finish.