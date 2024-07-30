Dave Edwards: Pre-season performances raise hopes of a good Shrewsbury season

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Hurst will be very cautious not to raise optimism within the Town fanbase too much, but it’s certainly growing.

With people I speak to, there hasn’t been this excitement down the Meadow for the last few years, probably since Hurst was last here.

Shrewsbury seem to be getting better with each performance. The squad is getting stronger and there seems to be more synergy in the squad.

While it is only pre-season – and you have to not get ahead of yourself because it will be a tough season – there have been some really promising signs.

They are playing with a real confidence and outplayed that Derby side, who are preparing for life in the Championship.

There was some real encouragement within that as goalkeeper Toby Savin tasted his first minutes of pre-season.

I think he is going to be the No.1, while new keeper Joe Young will provide good competition.