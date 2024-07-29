Analysis: Plenty of pluses for Shrewsbury in impressive Derby showing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With a fortnight until the big League One kick off, Town impressed the home crowd as 3,000 saw the Championship new-boys struggle in a 2-1 defeat.

Tommi O’Reilly and Tom Bloxham netted in either half for the hosts, the latter with what proved to be the winner after Shrewsbury old boy, former favourite James Collins, equalised for the Rams.

Tireless trialist

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter, the former Liverpool youngster and Rangers man, was Town’s latest trialist given the chance to earn a deal.

He could hardly have done any more. The 27-year-old, last at Bristol Rovers until this summer, was quieter but assured in the first half but all-action after the break.

As Hurst summarised afterwards, the Liverpudlian does the dirty work excellently and with little fuss. He is happy to break up play and get stuck into challenges. He showed his use with the ball on more than one occasion, too.