Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Derby County: Paul Hurst's men impress in friendly win

Tommi O'Reilly and Tom Bloxham netted in either half on another encouraging warm-up for Paul Hurst's side.

Ex-Town favourite James Collins headed in a first-half equaliser for Derby but the hosts impressed throughout, including some fine performances from new recruits and trialist midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Shrewsbury appear to be steadily improving by the run-out in pre-season and, after performing well in defeat to Leicester, merited their win here.

Toby Savin started for the hosts in his first appearance, as did trialist midfielder understood to be former Liverpool youngster Rossiter, who caught the eye in an industrious 70 minutes. Striker John Marquis made his first start but new loan striker recruit Josh Kayode watched on from the sidelines after his move from Rotherham.

Town started the clash well and impressed the home fans with some of their football played out from defence and some resolute defending, from Toto Nsiala specifically, who had a strong first half.

Catching the eye most was O'Reilly. The Villa loan youngster showed no shortage of delightful touches to deceive Derby midfielders and defenders. Harrison Biggins, Tom Bloxham and Marquis were industrious in Town's final third.

Paul Warne's newly-promoted Championship Rams did have the clash's first effort at goal as Eiran Cashin headed a Ben Osborn free-kick from the left over.

Not for the first time in the last year or so, Town tried with an effort from outside the box directly from a corner. O'Reilly's corner met left-back Mal Benning, whose well-struck volley was wide of the far post.

Bloxham saw a low strike saved unconvincingly by Josh Vickers but the Rams keeper could do nothing about the hosts' opener midway through the half. O'Reilly had been clipped just outside the box and his left-footed effort took a wicked deflection off the visitors' wall to wrong-foot the goalkeeper for the lead.

Town played some good stuff, not least in their own defensive third as short passing between Savin and defenders Nsiala and Aaron Pierre helped them work the ball forward.

But Derby equalised on half hour all too easily as former Salop favourite Collins headed in unmarked at the near post from a Joe Ward corner.

Hurst's men reacted well as a neat move involving the forwards fed Biggins and the advanced midfielder's scuffed shot was blocked.

Trialist Rossiter started the second period in great shape and was tenacious as he charged about and played through a knock to win the ball for his side, as well as showing a deft touch.

Jerry Yates saw a low shot well blocked by Town's defence before Salop broke well but couldn't take advantage.

They took advantage on the hour. Bloxham's tame strike from distance had just been saved but he made no mistake from close range after a deflection fell his way. O'Reilly did well to win the ball in the build-up, before Carl Winchester fed Biggins.

Substitute Town keeper Joe Young saved well from Kane Wilson's header from a corner and Young, Saturday's new signing on a one-year deal, impressed with how he dealt with crosses in light late Derby pressure.

The impressive Biggins flashed a low drive wide late on and sub George Lloyd was denied by Vickers but Town were worthy winners.

Shrewsbury Town: Savin (Young, 45), Hoole, Nsiala, Pierre (Feeney, 74), Benning, Winchester (Perry, 74), Rossiter (Shipley, 69), O'Reilly (Godwin, 87), Biggins, Bloxham (Loughran, 87), Marquis (Lloyd, 69).

Derby County: Vickers, Forsyth (Adams, 74), Ozoh (Thompson, 74), Cashin (Nyambe, 45), Barkhuizen (Mendez-Laing, 61), Osborn (Goudmijn, 61), Ward (Wilson, 45), Blackett-Taylor (Elder, 69), Nelson, Collins (Jackson, 69), Yates (Washington, 69).

Subs not used: Luthra, Robinson.

Attendance: 2,902 (927 Derby fans)