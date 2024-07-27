Shrewsbury into final summer stretch ahead of season - but players still required

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Hurst’s men have already taken on Brackley Town, Birmingham City and Premier League Leicester this summer.

Today they welcome Derby County to the Croud Meadow before making two away trips to AFC Telford United and then Oldham Athletic. After that, the preparation is done, and the season will be quickly upon them.

Shrews have got better as the weeks have gone on during pre-season, and that is not really surprising as players get used to playing with each other and their fitness builds up.

The difference with pre-season is that normally training is based around preparing for a game at the weekend or in midweek.