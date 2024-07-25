Paul Hurst keen to help Shrewsbury Town loanee thrive

The 20-year-old has caught the eye in the two pre-season friendlies he has featured in since joining on loan from Aston Villa.

He looks an exciting prospect for Shrews heading into the 2024/25 season, but Hurst will continue to challenge the youngster to ensure he keeps improving.

“We will try and help him in all aspects of the game,” Hurst said. “In so many ways his ability on the ball, we are not particularly going to improve massively. That is his talent and that has got him so far.

“I think I can speak as someone who is on the shorter side.

“He has clearly not got where he is by being a 6ft 4in powerhouse who breaks up play. He has got his own abilities, but with the stature he is you have got to be a really good player.