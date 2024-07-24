GALLERY: Shrewsbury preparations ramp up with Premier League Leicester test
Shrewsbury Town's pre-season preparations ramped up on Tuesday night as they welcomed newly promoted Leicester City to the Croud Meadow.
Salop have already welcomed Birmingham City to the Meadow - with Paul Hurst looking to get his men in top shape ahead of the new campaign.
They fell behind against the Premier League new boys as Stephy Mavididi found the net - before a Caleb Okoli own goal levelled things up after the break.
That lasted for a minute before Kasey McAteer made it 2-1 to the visitors and that is how it stayed.
