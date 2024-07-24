GALLERY: Shrewsbury preparations ramp up with Premier League Leicester test

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salop have already welcomed Birmingham City to the Meadow - with Paul Hurst looking to get his men in top shape ahead of the new campaign.

They fell behind against the Premier League new boys as Stephy Mavididi found the net - before a Caleb Okoli own goal levelled things up after the break.

That lasted for a minute before Kasey McAteer made it 2-1 to the visitors and that is how it stayed.

Here is some of the action from the clash at the Croud Meadow:

Aaron Pierre fires into a tackle (AMA)

Tom Bloxham on the ball for Salop (AMA)

Paul Hurst overlooks proceedings (AMA)

Paul Hurst and Chris Doig (AMA)

Luca Hoole (AMA)

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper during the pre-season friendly

Leicester City's Patson Daka and Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Pierre

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira and Shrewsbury Town's Jordan Shipley

Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Pierre and Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu d