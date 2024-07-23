Toto Nsiala backed to fill defensive void after returning to Shrewsbury Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Town’s former captain was offered a contract at the Croud Meadow but chose against signing a new deal in Shropshire for a move to League Two Chesterfield.

Shortly after Town signed 32-year-old defender Nsiala – a player who has worked with Paul Hurst, Town’s head coach, and Doig before. And one of the reasons for bringing Nsiala back to Shrewsbury for his second stint was because they know exactly what they are going to get from him.