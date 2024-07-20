REPORT | Shrewsbury 0 Birmingham City 2

Blues had taken the lead midway through the first half when Jordan James fired home from inside the area.

James had needed two bites of the cherry after his first effort was blocked, only for the rebound to fall to him to smash home.

The visitors had several chances in the first half before they went one up, as Willum Willumsson smashed the ball over when he should have done better.

Alfie May, who has recently arrived from Charlton, had a free-kick that went inches wide of the Salop goal too.

For Town, clear-cut openings were few and far between. Tommi O'Reilly, who was making his first appearance in a Town shirt looked bright. He cut inside on his favoured left foot and bent one over the bar, but there was little else to report.

Salop made changes after the break introducing Joe Young for his second appearance as a trialist, while Mal Benning also came on.

Blues could have doubled their lead when Koji Myoshi missed a straightforward chance almost immediately after the resumption.

He mis-hit his effort rolled wide and did not test Young.

The game petered out from there. Blues made nine changes just after the hour mark before Salop responded with four of their own not 10 minutes later.

Blues did get their second in the final 10 minutes of normal time when Lukas Jutkiewicz turned home Romelle Donovan's cross.

It was another 90 minutes in the legs of the Salop players as they welcome Leicester on Tuesday evening.

Shrews: Trialist A (Young 45), Hoole (Perry 67), Feeney, Winchester (Thompson-McKenzie 88), Biggins, Lloyd (Godwin 67), Bloxham, Nsiala, Nurse (Pierre 67), Shipley (Loughran 67), O'Reilly (Benning 45).

Subs: Young, Benning, Perry, Pierre, Whitney, Loughran, Cairns, Thompson-Mckenzie, Godwin.

Blues: Allsop (Peacok-Farrell 45), Laird (Khela 62), Sanderson (Pendleton 62) Bielik (Home 62), Hansson (Roberts 62), Myoshi (Hall 62), Seung-ho (Roberts 62), Cochrane (Donovan 62), James (Anderson 62), May (Jutkiewizc 62), Willumsson (Dembele 45).

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Fogarty, Roberts, Home, Jutkiewicz, Anderson, Pendleton, Donovan, Hall, Khela, Bateman, Dembele.