Pre-season set to crank up a notch for Hurst’s charges

Paul Hurst’s team got their pre-season schedule up and running last weekend with the trip to Brackley Town – a game that they eventually drew 1-1 against the National League opposition.

They will now test themselves against much better opposition with Blues making the journey to Shropshire.

It is slightly strange to see Salop taking on a side in the same division as them. After all, they have also been drawn in the same EFL Trophy group too. So they will play against each other a minimum of four times.

Blues have come down from the Championship so they are likely to be competing at a different end of the division to Town.