Ollie Westbury: Shrewsbury Town have one striking issue that needs resolving

Town are in the midst of a changing of the guard after eight senior players were released at the end of last season.

Other players have moved on, and it has left Salop’s head coach Paul Hurst with a big task on his hands to build a competitive squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Town have already made six summer additions. George Lloyd was the first. He has been followed by Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins, Toby Savin, Tommi O’Reilly and Luca Hoole.

In fact, Town’s backline looks in decent shape. It is understood they are still looking for another centre- half, but they have two options at right-back, three options at centre-half, while Mal Benning and George Nurse can play on the left side.