Dave Edwards: Good to see new faces as Shrewsbury solve right back problem

As a player, you are always desperate to get it out of the way with no injuries. Unfortunately for Shrewsbury, one of the trialists did pick up a knock, which was a shame.

It is more of a fitness exercise than a footballing exercise. I imagine they will have had a hard week, and they won’t have tapered it down for the game so one or two of the players would most likely have still been feeling it for the friendly.

They will start to develop those relationships on the pitch which they need to have with such a high turnover of players this summer – they will only develop further in the weeks and games to come.

There are a lot of new players and new ideas from the coaching staff so implementing those ideas will take a little while, and the result and the performance does not matter.

Right-back has been a bit of a problem position, and it is the one area of the defence that needed reinforcements and Luca Hoole really does fit the bill.