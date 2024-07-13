Two trialists feature as Shrewsbury held in pre-season opener

Salop kicked off their pre-season campaign with a trip to Gavin Cowan's non-league outfit.

And Hurst utilised 21 players across the 90 minutes - with a host of young players being given a taste of first team alongside new signings Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins and George Lloyd.

With new keeper Toby Savin not featuring, Hurst named a trialist in goal, understood to be former Wolves keeper Joe Young, who has previously had a spell at AFC Telford United on loan.

Another trialist, James Olayinka, was also named in the Salop side having been released by Cheltenham Town earlier this summer.

But his afternoon lasted just over ten minutes as he was forced off with an injury.

It was all level at the break before McKenzie-Thompson made an instant impact off the bench, cutting insideto fire a low drive into the net.

He had another chance soon after, before Hurst continued to make changes and put young players onto the field.

Then in the second half Brackley levelled through an own goal and that is how the scores stayed.

Shrewsbury: Trialist, Winchester (Morris 60), Nsiala (Hardeman 60), Nurse (Cairns 46), Benning (England 60), Bloxham (Whitney 60), Perry (Snook 60), Trialist (Starkey-Jones 11), Shipley (Thompson-McKenzie 46), Biggins (Nyamwanza 60), Lloyd (Godwin 46).