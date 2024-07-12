All eyes on Shrewsbury Town new boys as Salop kick off pre-season campaign

It is set to be the first pre-season clash in what looks like a very busy schedule for Salop head coach Paul Hurst – his side will play five more times before the first outing in League One.

There has been a huge summer overhaul in Shropshire. Eight first-team players were released at the end of last season, while senior players and arguably Town’s best, Dan Udoh, Chey Dunkley and Marko Marosi, turned down the opportunity to stay at the Meadow.

Town’s summer recruitment has been heavily impacted by the financial trouble the club finds itself in – there were £3 million worth of losses for 2022/23, while their cash reserves in the bank had fallen £1.5 million to just £81,184.

Losses like that are not solved in months, especially with the way contracts work, so the summer reset was needed.