George Nurse back in training ahead of Shrewsbury Town return after nightmare year

Nurse has been recovering from his second consecutive ACL injury, which he picked up in a pre-season friendly almost 12 months ago.

Despite his terrible luck with knee injuries, the talented 25-year-old signed a new two-year deal in Shropshire in January.

The defender made 53 appearances in all competitions during his first year at the club but now has not played a competitive game since Town’s 2-1 win at home to Burton, in September 2022.