George Nurse back in training ahead of Shrewsbury Town return after nightmare year
Shrewsbury Town’s head of medical performance Chris Skitt says George Nurse is fit and training with the first-team squad.
Nurse has been recovering from his second consecutive ACL injury, which he picked up in a pre-season friendly almost 12 months ago.
Despite his terrible luck with knee injuries, the talented 25-year-old signed a new two-year deal in Shropshire in January.
The defender made 53 appearances in all competitions during his first year at the club but now has not played a competitive game since Town’s 2-1 win at home to Burton, in September 2022.