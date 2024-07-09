Dave Edwards: Dan Udoh leaves massive hole and Shrewsbury Town face huge challenge

As much as I am disappointed as a Shrewsbury fan, I’m also excited for Dan to go to a team where he can try to develop and score goals to keep moving up the pyramid, because he definitely has the work ethic, ability and mindset to do so.

I remember making a similarly difficult decision when I left Shrewsbury to go to Luton. It was a pure career decision.

As a footballer you have very limited time and as much as you have a love for particular clubs – mine was Shrewsbury, I know Dan’s is Shrewsbury – you only have one career and you have to make the most of it.

If I was in Dan’s shoes I’d have probably done exactly the same thing. I think we should celebrate what he’s done for Shrewsbury. He came in as a fifth-choice striker, he’d have probably been on peanuts.

He just worked and worked to build his way up, he kept knocking strikers out the way to get himself in and he leaves as Shrewsbury’s talisman, I believe their best player, most valuable player, and anybody who knows Dan will be delighted for the progress he’s made. He is such a humble guy, the pure professional.

He missed a season injured and came back to still have the season he did, that is super impressive.