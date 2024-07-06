Chris Doig: Shrewsbury will take time with big decisions

Salop take on Brackley Town a week today in their first pre-season friendly of what is set to be a busy summer schedule.

A massive overhaul is under way at the Croud Meadow after a large number of players were released at the end of last season.

While several other members of last season’s squad were offered new terms but turned down the opportunity to stay in Shropshire. That leaves Shrews with just 12 senior players at present, which Doig admits is not ideal.

“It is early in the fact that the season does not start until August 10,” the Town assistant said. “But I am not going to sit here and pretend otherwise that it would be better if we had more players for training.