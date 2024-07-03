The big talking points as Shrewsbury begin pre-season

Salop have 12 players on their books at the moment, with their squad working hard under head coach Paul Hurst in pre-season.

So what are the talking points heading into the campaign?

Who will be number one?

Toby Savin arrived at Shrewsbury last week. The club statement said that Town fought off stiff competition to land the keeper’s signature, and he said in his interview with the club he has come to Shropshire to play.

But will he be number one?

There has been some chatter among fans that Shrews will look to bring in a Premier League keeper on loan – with Hurst able to name at least five loanees in his matchday squad. Savin is highly regarded, and he is the intended number one this season – provided he can keep himself fit. In the last couple of seasons, he has not managed to play the volume of football he would have liked.

But from reports, he is a good keeper, and I would expect Town to bring someone in to cover for him, and provide him with extra competition.