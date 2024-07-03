Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough moved for TV coverage

Salop's game against Posh, their first home game of the 2024/25 season on August 17, which was scheduled to be a 3 pm kick-off, has now been moved to 12.30pm.

That follows Town's game on the opening weekend of the season, away at Stevenage, which has also been moved - that is a 5.30 kick-off.

The EFL have confirmed that no other of Shrewsbury's games are set to change in August and September which means their clash against Wrexham on September 7 will remain a 3 pm kick-off.

That game is subject to change as it is the first international break of the summer.

If club's have more than three players called up to a national squad, then it is subject to postponement.