Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough moved for TV coverage
Shrewsbury Town have confirmed their game against Peterborough in League One has been moved for live TV coverage.
Salop's game against Posh, their first home game of the 2024/25 season on August 17, which was scheduled to be a 3 pm kick-off, has now been moved to 12.30pm.
That follows Town's game on the opening weekend of the season, away at Stevenage, which has also been moved - that is a 5.30 kick-off.
The EFL have confirmed that no other of Shrewsbury's games are set to change in August and September which means their clash against Wrexham on September 7 will remain a 3 pm kick-off.
That game is subject to change as it is the first international break of the summer.
If club's have more than three players called up to a national squad, then it is subject to postponement.