Shrewsbury strike star is a free agent

Dan Udoh officially became a free agent yesterday after his contract expired at Shrewsbury Town.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh (AMA)

Players’ contracts run until June 30, and with the Town fan-favourite still to make a decision on his future. However, he is no longer a Salop player.

Speculation around the Town talisman’s future has been building in recent weeks after fellow out-of-contract players Chey Dunkley and Marko Marosi announced they were leaving the Croud Meadow.

Dunkley signed a three-year deal with League Two Chesterfield, while Marosi, although has confirmed he will not be playing in Shropshire next season, has not signed a contract elsewhere.

