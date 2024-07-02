Free agent Dan Udoh set to sign with League One club

The 27-year-old, who joined from Shropshire neighbours AFC Telford United back in 2019, is set to snub Town and sign for the Chairboys.

It was first revealed that Shrewsbury had offered their talisman a contract by former boss Matt Taylor, at the end of August 2023.

But with Shrewsbury operating within certain financial restrictions this summer, the two parties have been unable to come to an agreement on terms – with a host of other EFL clubs interested in Udoh’s signature.