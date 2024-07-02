Dave Edwards: New signing will have a point to prove at Shrewsbury

I bet Town’s goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen would have been loving life in pre-season with there being no goalkeepers to work with.

Savin is an astute signing when you look at the career he has had to this point – I know he had a tough time last season with injuries, but to have played so much for his age will be a positive for Shrews.

There is no doubt about his ability, and he is going to come to Shrewsbury with a massive point to prove. He has missed some football, and he will want to get back to playing, and hopefully we can get him as fit as possible, as quickly as possible.

I am still unsure if he is going to be the out-and-out number one. I expect Paul Hurst to bring in a loan goalkeeper.

Quite often with loan players, there will be agreements they will need to play a certain amount of games.