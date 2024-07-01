Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury rebuild is starting to come together

It is just under two weeks time when Salop will walk out on to the pitch for the first team wearing the new blue and amber striped shirts.

The first game of Salop’s six-match pre-season schedule takes place at Brackley Town on Saturday, July 13.

The signing of Savin late last week means Shrews are getting into a position where they pretty much have a starting XI.

There is no doubt Paul Hurst is going to want more additions – he will need to sign another goalkeeper to provide Savin with some competition.

And the Town head coach will also want competition for places too. But for now, they have the nucleus of a senior team.