Brazilian teen setting into seal Wolves deal

The highly-rated right-back turns 18 on Monday and will celebrate by signing a five-year contract at Molineux, with the option for a further year, after undergoing a medical.

Wolves swooped for Lima earlier this month and agreed terms with Sport Recife, pipping Chelsea to his signature.

Lima, capped by Brazil at under-17 level, broke into Recife’s first-team at the turn of the year and is viewed as a player with huge potential. He joins an increasingly lengthy list of players to join Wolves direct from South America, with the club viewing the continent as an important recruitment ground in recent years.

Wolves’ most recent signing from Brazil, Joao Gomes, has become an integral part of the first XI since arriving from Flamengo 18 months ago. Lima will become the club’s second signing of the transfer window, following the £12.7m capture of winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

Wolves hope to soon make Jorgen Strand Larsen their third. Negotiations with Celta Vigo over a £25m deal for the Norway international striker have continued into the weekend. Signing a forward was the club’s top priority heading into the window and Larsen, who scored 13 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season, is currently the primary target.

Wolves are also anticipating further bids for captain Max Kilman with West Ham and Newcastle having both had offers rejected this month.