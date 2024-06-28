Shrewsbury's shrewd move for Premier League linked goalkeeper Toby Savin

When the Salop players returned for pre-season training both Marko Marosi and Harry Burgoyne, who had both been at the club for at least three years, had moved on.

And Savin looks as if he is going to be one of two new signings between the sticks to fill the void left by the duo.

The keeper, who made just 10 appearances last season, before injuring his shoulder and missing the remainder of the campaign, was out of contract at Accrington Stanley this summer – making him an ideal target for Town given their financial predicament.

Savin has also played for Stevenage after signing a seven-day emergency loan to represent them in February 2023. Town conducted an extensive search before landing the goalkeeper.

He had interest from Manchester United as recently as January and was highly rated, with former Accrington boss John Coleman saying he believed Savin was a future Premier League keeper back in 2021.